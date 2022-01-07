Member of the Federation Council of Russia Alexei Pushkov caught US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in ignorance of history. The senator wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

This is how Pushkov commented on the statement of the Secretary of State that NATO allegedly never promised the Russian Federation not to expand to the East.

“Blinken doesn’t know history well. Before the unification of Germany, what was then for the United States and its president [Джорджа] Bush senior top priority, Blinken’s predecessor, U.S. Secretary of State James Baker said [первому президенту СССР Михаилу] Gorbachev and [министру иностранных дел СССР Эдуарду] Shevardnadze that in the event of German reunification, the United States was ready to pledge that NATO “will not move an inch eastward,” he wrote.

According to Pushkov, Gorbachev made a strategic miscalculation by not obliging the United States and former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl to fix this on paper. The senator also added that Russia is now demanding “legally fixed guarantees”, since the words of the former Western leaders “are of little value.” “The new ones prefer not to remember them. That once again proves Blinken’s statement, ”the politician concluded.

Earlier, Blinken said during a press conference that NATO had never promised Russia not to expand to the East, and also called the statement about NATO’s threat to Russia false. “The open door policy was a key part of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty that led to the founding of NATO,” he explained.