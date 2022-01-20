Home page politics

divide

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at an event in Berlin. © Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa Pool/dpa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken describes the risk of Russia invading Ukraine as a “real risk”. Before the crisis meeting with Lavrov in Geneva, he warns of further escalations.

Geneva/Berlin – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned before the crisis meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov of the danger of a further escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

When asked how big he assessed the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Blinken said on Thursday on ZDF’s “heute journal” after a translation by the broadcaster: “It’s a real risk and it’s a high risk.” The US Foreign Minister stressed: “If a Russian soldier enters Ukraine across the border, then we are dealing with a really profound problem, because that is a very clear attack on Ukraine, whether it is one soldier or a thousand acts.”

Biden irritated with statement

US President Joe Biden had caused uncertainty by saying that the reaction to a smaller number of Russian forces entering Ukraine could be different than to a large-scale attack. Biden tried to limit the damage on Thursday. He made it clear that any border crossing by Russian troops into Ukraine would be treated as an invasion and would have serious consequences.

more on the subject Biden: Ukraine invasion would not be ‘simple’ for Russia Ukraine crisis: US offers Russia disarmament talks Biden pledges support to Zelenskyy in Ukraine conflict

While the USA and its western allies are demanding a withdrawal of the Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, Moscow is demanding security guarantees and an end to the eastward expansion of the western military alliance NATO. Efforts to ease the tension have been in full swing since last week, but have so far produced no tangible results.

Blinken meets Lavrov in Geneva

Blinken said on ZDF with a view to the security guarantees demanded by Russia: “We have already shown a concession. Not just in the past few weeks, but over many years. For many years, NATO has repeatedly reached out.” Blinken held talks in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Wednesday and then traveled on to Berlin. There he spoke to the most important European allies on Thursday. This Friday he will meet Lavrov in Geneva. dpa