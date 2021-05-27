US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his visit to Israel, warned the country’s leadership that the further eviction of Arabs in East Jerusalem could provoke a new round of “tension, conflict and war,” the portal writes on May 27. Axios…

“We have expressed concern about actions that could lead to tension, conflict and war in the first place, and ultimately further undermine difficult prospects for [примирения] two states “, – the portal quotes Blinken.

It is noted that in a conversation with the Israeli side, Blinken mentioned “the eviction of Palestinians from their homes [в Восточном Иерусалиме]where they have lived for decades and generations ”, the destruction of their homes, as well as clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters, which continued even after the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire agreement.

In turn, during negotiations with Palestine, the Secretary of State raised the issue of “inciting violence and allowing the continued aggression with impunity,” the portal writes.

Blinken was in Israel on his first official visit on May 25. In Jerusalem, he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Beni Gantz. Later that day, he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.

On May 20, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire, which entered into force on May 21 at 2:00 local time (the same as Moscow time). Hamas agreed to a ceasefire mediated by Cairo.