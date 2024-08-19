US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that this latest attempt to reach a deal between Hamas and Israel is “decisive” for Gaza and the hostages, calling on both sides to do everything possible to achieve it. Meanwhile, fighting continues both in the Gaza Strip and on the border between Lebanon and Israel, and the investigation into an explosion in Tel Aviv, reported as a suicide attack on Sunday and claimed by Hamas, is underway.

#Blinken #warns #Israel #time #quotdecisivequot #truce #Gaza #hostages