US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his G7 counterparts to warn them that an attack by Iranian and Hezbollah forces against Israel could occur within 24 hours, the website reported on Monday (5). Axios.

The American news portal cites three sources familiar with the content of the conversations that Blinken had on Sunday (4) with his counterparts, in which he warned that this imminent attack could begin this Monday.

Blinken called the call to coordinate with close U.S. allies and try to generate last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation, the official said. Axios.

The US Secretary of State believes that limiting the impact of its strikes is the best way to avoid an all-out war in the region.

Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have vowed to respond to the Israeli-attributed killings of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard in Tehran, and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, which the Tel Aviv government has acknowledged.

Sources told the Axios that Blinken has stressed to his allies his belief that both Iran and Hezbollah will retaliate for these events.

However, unlike the Iranian attack on Israel on April 13 – in which Iran launched nearly 350 drones and missiles at Israel that the country and its allies managed to intercept – Blinken said that this time, it is not very clear how this retaliation will happen.

The US Secretary of State also told his counterparts, according to the Axiosthat the US is working to break the cycle of escalation, trying to limit attacks by Iran and Hezbollah as much as possible and then curb the Israeli response.

In addition, he asked the foreign ministers of the G7 – made up of the world’s seven largest economies – to also exert diplomatic pressure on Iran, Hezbollah and Israel to maintain maximum restraint.