Home policy

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

The USA wants to see an agreement in the Middle East soon on the release of the hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. But Hamas is skeptical. The news ticker.

Tel Aviv/Cairo – Amid growing skepticism, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is continuing his intensive efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. After talks in Israel, he traveled to Egypt and Qatar, which are mediating with the US in indirect talks on an agreement between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas. According to a media report, however, an agreement is in danger of failing without an immediate alternative.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Middle East conflict. The information on War in Israel and Gaza cannot be independently verified.

USA want to finally Hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

Upon his arrival in Doha, Blinken told journalists: “We must bring the ceasefire and hostage release agreement over the finish line.” Time is of the essence because the lives of the Hamas hostages are in greater danger every day. In addition, the people in Gaza are suffering every day, said the US Secretary of State.

All mediators are committed to preventing further escalation in the region. Qatar and Egypt are in direct contact with Hamas to reach an agreement. “In the next few days we will do everything possible to get Hamas on board with the bridging proposal,” he said. After that, the two sides must agree on further details.

USA seeks hostage deal and ceasefire: Discussion on bridging plan

Blinken said in Israel on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted the latest US-backed proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza in a “very constructive meeting.” It was a “bridging proposal” based on a plan presented by US President Joe Biden in May. It was now up to Hamas to agree to the proposal.

Before the war in Israel: The history of the Israel-Palestine conflict in pictures View photo gallery

Hamas wants no new conditions in the deal

However, Hamas accused the US of having bowed to Israel’s conditions with the latest bridging proposal. Washington was thus tolerating new demands from Netanyahu. Hamas will not negotiate new conditions, its spokesman Osama Hamdan told the German Press Agency. It should only be about implementing the plan presented by Biden in May. Blinken, on the other hand, said that the “bridging plan” only contained “clarifications and details” with regard to the original plan.

Biden’s three-phase plan initially envisages a six-week ceasefire. During this period, a specific group of hostages would be released. In return, Palestinians imprisoned in Israel would be released. In the next phase, the fighting would then cease permanently and the remaining hostages would be released. In a final phase, the draft would begin the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

News for the Middle East conflict: Interactive maps for Israel War

Our interactive maps of the war in Israel show locations of the conflict and its course. (bb/dpa)