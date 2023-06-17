In a context of intense diplomatic, military and economic tensions between the two main world powers, the highest representative of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, undertook an official two-day trip to China with a series of clear objectives: to engage in constructive dialogue, raise questions and seek points of convergence. For its part, Beijing is cautious and refers to the many challenges facing relations between the two countries.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will arrive this Sunday in the Chinese capital in an attempt to calm the tense relations between the two countries, which are at one of their lowest points in decades.

According to the statement, Blinken will seek to initiate a process of diplomatic détente and request a “responsible management” of the growing tensions between the two main economic powers in the world.

“Antony Blinken will meet with senior Chinese officials,” the State Department announced on Wednesday, thus confirming the expected trip of the top US diplomat. This visit takes place after the meeting last November between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the G20 summit in Indonesia.

However, a meeting between Blinken and President Xi Jinping has yet to be confirmed.







The United States, taking a “realistic” stance, does not expect to make significant progress, but would at least seek to reduce the risk of conflict.

The goal of the trip is to “establish direct channels of communication so that our two countries can manage their relationship responsibly, including addressing challenges and misperceptions, and avoiding miscalculations,” Blinken said Friday at a news conference with to the Foreign Minister of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, just before leaving for the Asian giant.

The Secretary of State assured that he will seek to promote the interests and values ​​of the United States, “sincerely conveying concerns on a series of issues.” Furthermore, he intends to explore the potential for cooperation with Beijing to address global challenges such as climate change and the fight against synthetic drugs.

“Intense competition requires intense diplomacy to make sure it doesn’t turn into confrontation or conflict,” Blinken said, stressing that the world expects the United States and China to cooperate.

His counterpart in Singapore also echoed this perspective, describing the relationship between the two powers as “the challenge of the century.” “The rest of the world will be watching. We hope, and I believe they will, that they will be able to manage their differences,” he said.

Washington’s position on Beijing: a “strategic misjudgment”

According to the China News Agency, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday urged the United States to work on improving bilateral relations. Wang asserted that the United States regards China as its “main rival” and as the challenger with the “most important geopolitical consequences”, calling this a strategic misjudgment.

In addition, he pointed out that the US demands should not contradict China's legitimate right to its development, referring to the technological and commercial fights between the two powers. He denounced that this is not about "responsible competition", but about "irresponsible harassment" that will only lead both countries towards confrontation.







For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a phone call with Antony Blinken on Wednesday June 14 that “since the beginning of the year, relations between the two powers have faced new difficulties and challenges. clear whose fault it is,” he said, according to a US State Department statement.

The minister also explained China’s position on Taiwan, which is the main point of friction between the two powers, as well as other key concerns of Beijing.

China considers Taiwan one of its provinces, which it has yet to reunify with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, while the island functions independently with its own army and government.

Multiple points of tension between the two powers

The points of friction between the two fiercely competing nations are numerous, ranging from the Taiwan issue and Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea to rivalry in technology, trade, relations with Russia and the political repression in Hong Kong.







Washington has been closely monitoring the China-Russia relationship, warning Beijing about supplying Russia with weapons, which would cross “a red line.” Beijing has never condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but strongly criticizes what it calls US expansionist ambitions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Tensions between the two powers intensified last February, after a Chinese drone flew over US territory. At the time, the US authorities classified it as a “spy plane”, while Beijing claimed that it was a weather device thrown off course. Antony Blinken had then canceled a planned trip to China at the last minute.

However, the Asian giant and the United States have recently tried to adopt a more conciliatory tone. Despite the reproaches, contacts have resumed at a higher level, including a closed-door meeting in Vienna in May between White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. CIA Director William Burns also traveled to Beijing in May to meet with his counterparts.

Antony Blinken’s official trip this weekend will mark the first time a US secretary of state has visited China since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, did so in October 2018.

With AP and AFP