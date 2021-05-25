Five days of truce, after 11 days of war. To defuse the tense calm, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Jerusalem to meet with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as Egyptian and Jordanian truce mediators. The leader of US diplomacy has promised economic aid to rebuild the battered Gaza and has called for the emergence of “the great leaderships.”

America’s international policy plans had to reverse after the 11-day war between Gaza and Israel. The Biden Administration, which had hoped to focus the legislature on challenging China for leadership, has had to shift the focus back to the Middle East.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his tour in Jerusalem on May 25. From there he promised the maximum possible aid to rebuild Gaza, which was devastated by heavy Israeli bombardment. However, he clarified that he will exclude Hamas from humanitarian aid.

For the United States, his interlocutor is the highest Palestinian authority in the West, Mahmoud Abbas, with whom he will meet. However, for the Palestinians it has no legitimacy and even a crowd of faithful in Al Aqsa – Jerusalem’s main mosque – on Friday, the day the truce mediated by Egypt began, shouted critical harangues to Abbas and in favor of Hamas, which since The United States is considered a terrorist group.

United States, in search of a solution to the conflict

In Jerusalem, Blinken met with Israel’s acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he urged to “build on the truce.” The Israeli leader took advantage of the situation to gesture and warn that if Gaza broke the truce, Israel would respond with a “very powerful attack.”

However, the Israeli authorities allowed fuel, medicine and food to enter Gaza for the first time since hostilities began on May 10.

The secretary of state stuck to the concord speech: “We know that to avoid a return to violence we have to use the space created to address a broader set of underlying problems and challenges,” said Blinken, who hopes to rebuild relations with the Palestinian Territories, after the Trump Administration broke bridges, reducing economic aid and promoting a plan that could culminate the Israeli occupation of the West Bank territories.

Palestinian relatives of Ahmed Al-Fahid, who was killed by Israeli troops, mourn during his funeral © Mohamad Torokman / Reuters

“As President Biden said, we believe that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve to live safely, enjoy equal measures of freedom, opportunity and democracy, be treated with dignity,” said Blinken, who upholds the White House’s commitment to promote the solution of the two states, although they recognize that it is a path that will need time and “leadership”.

After Jerusalem and the West Bank, Blinken will visit Egypt and Jordan

Following the meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken has attended engagements with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. He will then head to Ramallah in the West Bank, where he will meet Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian National Authority, and his prime minister, Mohamad Shtayeh.

The tour will run until Thursday, as the Secretary of State plans to travel to Egypt to meet with President Abdelfatah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri. Then he will continue to Jordan, where he will meet King Abdullah II and the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi.

Egypt was the main driver of the truce between Israel and Hamas that crystallized on Friday, May 21, while Jordan has also supported talks to stop the war.

A conflict of unequal forces

The 11-day war left more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead. It all started after Palestinian protesters believed that the Israeli police were taking advantage of the pandemic to increase surveillance during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan; Added to this was the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

The Palestinian protests met with a strong police response and clashes between Jewish and Muslim civilians spread through mixed cities in Israel. This ultimately led to missile attacks from Gaza on Israel, which met with devastating bombardments in response, with a state-of-the-art military force.

A young Palestinian weeps in the rubble of what was once his library in Gaza. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

The truce has been in place for five days, but the situation is extremely fragile. The occupation of the West Bank was suspended before the fighting, but is set to resume soon. In addition, the police repressed a demonstration in the Al-Aqsa mosque last Friday after the ceasefire; on Monday an Israeli soldier and a civilian were stabbed in east Jerusalem before the police killed the attacker; and this Tuesday a Palestinian was shot dead by covert Israeli forces.

Israel has had a blockade on Gaza since 2007, in what the Palestinians condemn as collective punishment. Egypt also maintains restrictions on its border with Gaza; both countries allege security reasons.

Israel and Palestine live complex political moments

In Palestine, President Abbas canceled the first elections in 15 years, which were due to take place this month. He did so when it seemed that his Fatah party was going to suffer a major defeat, which is why the Palestinians consider that it has lost all legitimacy.

On the other side, Israel has had four elections in two years and Netanyahu is in the process of forming a government. However, extremist criticism has grown, accusing him of having ended the offensive too soon or of not having been tougher on Hamas.

In addition, Blinken’s visit has also served to talk about the return of the United States to the nuclear pact with Iran: “Whatever happens, Israel will always retain the right to defend itself,” the secretary of state said of any Iranian nuclear threat.

With EFE, Reuters and AP