US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the UN Conference on Disarmament said that Washington is ready to cooperate with the Russian Federation on strategic stability issues. TASS…

“We are ready to involve Russia in negotiations on arms control and emerging security issues,” Blinken said.

Also, according to him, the United States wants to establish interaction with all countries, including the Russian Federation and China, to develop norms of behavior in space.

Last week, the secretary of state noted that there are differences between Moscow and Washington. Blinken said the United States is concerned about “the behavior of the Russian side.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, in turn, noted that Moscow is ready to “calmly” conduct an audit of relations with Washington. However, from the first days of work on the normalization of US relations, it is necessary to understand that “it will not be possible to conduct a conversation with Russia from a position of strength,” Ryabkov stressed.