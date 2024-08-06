“No one should escalate this conflict,” Blinken told reporters. “We are engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners to deliver that message directly to Iran. We have delivered that message directly to Israel.”

The US official added that the United States informed Iran and Israel that there is a consensus in the Middle East on the need not to escalate the conflict.

Talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and releasing hostages in the Gaza war have reached the final stage, Blinken added after meeting with Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts.

Blinken had earlier discussed with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi efforts to calm regional tensions.

The US Secretary of State stressed the urgent need to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that would secure the release of the hostages, allow for increased humanitarian aid, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, and create conditions conducive to broader stability.

He stressed the importance of all parties taking steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation, affirming the United States’ steadfast support for Jordan.