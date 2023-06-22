Turkey objected to Sweden’s request to join the alliance, attributing it to security concerns, but NATO members expressed their hopes that it would obtain membership before the NATO summit in mid-July in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken, in a meeting with Fidan on the sidelines of the “Ukraine Recovery” conference in London, stressed the importance of the alliance at a critical time.

“(Blinken) also urged… Turkey to support Sweden in joining NATO now,” Miller added.

The spokesman went on to say that Blinken welcomed Ankara’s support for Kiev and its work with regard to the grain deal, which allows for Ukrainian exports to be shipped through Black Sea ports.

Blinken had urged Ankara last month to immediately complete the approval of Sweden’s request to join the alliance.

Sweden and Finland last year reversed their decades-old policy of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland joined the alliance in April, but Turkey continues to prevent Sweden from gaining membership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Ankara to give the green light to its request to join the alliance at the summit unless it stops the anti-country protests in Stockholm.

Turkey accuses Sweden of harboring members of armed groups it considers terrorist, and Stockholm recently introduced a new law that makes it more difficult to finance or support terrorist groups.

Blinken and Fidan attended the Ukraine conference in London, at which Britain, the United States and the European Union pledged billions of dollars in additional aid for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Fidan said he came to London to show his country’s support for Kiev.