US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on the US to prepare for any development of events in Afghanistan in connection with the withdrawal of American troops from there. He told about this in an interview with CBS TV channel.

“We have to be ready for any scenario, and there are a lot of them. And we look at it with a very clear eye, ”he said, admitting that one of such scenarios would be the coming to power in Afghanistan of the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia).