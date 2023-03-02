US Secretary of State Blinken said he called on Russia to return to START in communication with Lavrov

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at the G20 event. This is reported RIA News.

“I called on Russia to change its irresponsible decision and return to the implementation of the Treaty on Further Measures to Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START),” he said.

He also added that the implementation of the agreement is in line with bilateral relations.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry assessed the likelihood of resuming nuclear tests. Moscow will not start such tests unless Washington resorts to them, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov explained.