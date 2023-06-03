Hairs to the sea After years of disagreements, and months of diplomatic tension between two longtime inseparable allies, the United States hopes to get its relationship with Saudi Arabia back on track with the trip next week of its Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to Riyadh. It is the second visit by a senior US official to the Arab country in a month, after the one completed by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on May 7.

The State Department confirmed the displacement this Friday in a brief statement. Blinken, it is reported, will meet over the course of a three-day visit with Saudi officials to discuss “US-Saudi Arabia strategic cooperation on regional and global issues, as well as a range of bilateral issues, including economic and security cooperation.” ”. He will also participate in a forum with representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and in a meeting on the fight against the terrorism of the Islamic State (ISIS).

The ties between the leading power and its traditional best ally in the Middle East have been fraying for years, aggravated by the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, suffocated and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. For decades, the relationship was based on an exchange that suited both: Riyadh provided Washington with oil at a good price, and the United States supplied Saudi Arabia with weapons and defense protection. But the North American country tries to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and develop the use of alternative energy sources; the Wahhabi monarchy perceives that the military protection of its theoretical partner is in doubt.

Issues such as Iran policy further complicate ties: The Saudi regime erupted in anger over negotiations in 2015 for a nuclear deal between the West and Tehran, which Riyadh viewed as endangering the security of the Gulf monarchies. Washington’s turn in its foreign policy, where the Middle East has ceased to be the priority and Asia-Pacific now hogs the spotlight, is another factor that is making the bilateral relationship more difficult.

In 2019, during the electoral campaign, the one who would end up being president Joe Biden assured that, if he reached the White House, he would treat Riyadh as “the outcast that it is”. Two years later, he released an intelligence report alleging that the Saudi crown prince and the country’s real power, Prince Mohamed bin Salman, had been behind the operation to assassinate Khashoggi.

In 2022, Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia on a controversial visit to try to stabilize the relationship, and to get a commitment from Bin Salman to stabilize oil prices. But the clashes returned in the fall, when Riyadh spearheaded an OPEC decision to limit oil production, after a summer in which high energy prices had helped fuel inflation. A few weeks before a mid-term election in which the economy was a crucial factor, the White House raised a cry.

Meanwhile, the Saudi government has been building bridges to China, the great systemic rival of the United States. Beijing is now the main buyer of the kingdom’s oil, and the main supplier of Riyadh’s imports. President Xi Jinping’s government scored a major diplomatic achievement when earlier this year he sponsored the deal between bitter enemies Saudi Arabia and Iran to reestablish their diplomatic relations.

The announcement of that agreement fell like a jug of cold water in Washington. And it made clear to what extent, however tense and uncomfortable the ties may be, the relationship with Riyadh, a key player on the Middle East and energy security chessboard – including moderate oil prices – is essential.

In the Middle East, “one of the best things we can do is make sure that bilateral relations are strong. they are up to date and reflect our priorities, and that the region understands that the United States is a leading player that is there to stay…we will not leave a void for others to fill,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the region Daniel Daniel said Friday. Benaim, in a telephone conversation with journalists.

For Riyadh, the relationship with Washington also continues to be fundamental. Despite his doubts, the United States remains his main supporter in terms of security and the only actor that, today, is willing to guarantee the free movement of oil tankers through the Persian Gulf. Russia cannot and China, at least for the moment, does not want to, or cannot.

In addition to the stability of the relationship, the role of China in the region and the war in Ukraine, in his talks Blinken also has another delicate objective, trying to start paving the way for Saudi Arabia to consider following the path of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the so-called Abraham agreements of 2020 and normalize relations with Israel. A possibility, in the best of cases, still very distant today.

