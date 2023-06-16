US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in China this weekend to try to smooth things over between the two powers, an objective that experts consider difficult, at least in the short term, given the current deterioration of relations.

the one with blinken It will be the first trip by a US diplomat of his rank to Beijing in nearly five years.

However, after a year of rising tensions, the question is whether the head of US diplomacy will manage to calm things down and direct the bilateral relationship, or if, on the contrary, the polarization between Washington and Beijing has already reached a point of no return.

A series of rising tensions

Blinken’s visit was announced last Wednesday just hours after the head of US diplomacy spoke on the phone with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang. It was the first conversation – at least public – at this high level in months.

In his talk, Blinken stressed “the importance of keeping the lines of communication open to responsibly manage” the relationship, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Beijing, for its part, insisted on the growing difficulties between the two countries. Qin Gang told Blinken that “since the beginning of the year, Sino-US relations have faced new difficulties and challenges. It is clear who is responsible.”

“China has always viewed and managed China-U.S. relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation espoused by President Xi Jinping,” the Chinese official added.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, referred to the TikTok application.

And it is that Blinken’s trip to China was part of a strategy agreed in Indonesia in November between the two heads of state, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, to prevent the rivalry between the two powers from getting out of control.

However, the visit was canceled in February after the United States detected and shot down what it deemed a Chinese surveillance balloon. that flew over its territory, something denied by Beijing.

The two sides recently tried to re-contain tensions with a series of meetings, including a closed-door meeting between Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna.

But the points of conflict between the two powers continue to multiply in recent years. For example, The White House accused China last week of operating an intelligence unit in Cuba for years and to reinforce it in 2019 to increase its presence on the Caribbean island.

A base in Cuba, 150 kilometers from the southern tip of Florida, would be seen by Washington as a direct challenge to the US mainland.

The doubts raised by Blinken’s visit

In this scenario, Blinken’s visit raises multiple questions. Daniel Kritenbrink, the State Department’s top East Asia official, acknowledged this week that the United States is “realistic” about what to expect from the trip.

“We are not going to Beijing with the intention of achieving some kind of breakthrough or transformation,” Kritenbrink told reporters. Blinken goes, instead, with a “sincere desire to manage our competition as responsibly as possible.”

USA hopes the trip “reduces, at a minimum, the risk of a miscalculation so that we don’t get sidetracked into a potential conflict,” the official added.

Precisely, the differences between the two countries lead experts like Bill Bishop, editor of the specialized platform Sinocism, to conclude that China isn’t particularly thrilled by Blinken’s arrival and may decide to treat it as a low-key visit.

“It is not an easy visit. The deterioration in confidence is significant and it does not seem likely that it can recover in the short term. It is not only that the differences are increasing and the possibility of directing them constructively is quite weak, but Beijing thinks that the consensus elements are in question today”, points out for his part to efe Xulio Ríos, director of the Chinese Policy Observatory.

Among those consensuses that have been breaking down, the question of Taiwan stands out by far, entrenched since the then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited the island in August last year.

Beijing took the trip like a slap to which it responded harshly with batteries of sanctions, the cancellation of the dialogue with Washington on issues of greatest interest -including defense and climate change- and military maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait of an intensity unprecedented in years. and since then they have become habitual.

Nancy Pelosi and Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have also collapsed in recent years over issues of international trade and human rights.

“This is going to be a very tense year in bilateral relations as the January 2024 elections in Taiwan approach. This could jeopardize Xi’s own participation in the November APEC summit in the US.” Ríos maintains in this regard.

Furthermore, the expert considers that “some gestures could lead one to think that China has decided to prolong a certain ‘stand by’ in the bilateral relationship for a long period of time, waiting for what results in 2024, trusting, perhaps illusoryly, that with another Administration another relationship is possible”.

Right now every little step closer is important

For Moritz Rudolf, from the Paul Tsai China Center, for his part, “the rhetoric between the two countries reveals a huge deficit of mutual trust.”

“The main obstacles seem very difficult to overcome,” says the analyst, who cites “the importance that the two countries give to being the leading power in the world, the dynamics derived from two completely different political and value systems, and the domestic scenarios of both”.

But for that very reason, and because “the deterioration of China-US relations is very dangerous”, the expert stresses that “at this moment each small step of rapprochement is important”.

