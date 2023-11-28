US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a telephone conversation, asked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to allow the visit of his assistant James O’Brien to Baku to normalize relations between the two states. The portal reported this on November 28 Report.

Aliyev agreed with the proposal of the American Secretary of State on the condition that after this visit the ban on visits of high-ranking Azerbaijani officials to the United States will be lifted. Blinken accepted this condition of the Azerbaijani side.

In addition, the Azerbaijani leader noted that recent US actions related to Azerbaijan have caused serious harm to relations between the two countries.

As noted in statement Head of the State Department press service Matthew Miller, Blinken during the conversation thanked President Aliyev for his readiness to conclude a strong and representative peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

At the same time, in a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Secretary of State discussed US efforts to achieve a peace treaty. This is discussed elsewhere statement Miller.

On November 26, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a number of Western countries are trying to destabilize the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and oust Russia from the region. At the same time, he emphasized that no one will be able to provide the same stability and security in the region as Moscow does.

On November 22, a special plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations with humanitarian aid arrived at Yerevan airport. On the same day, the ministry announced the delivery of 40 tons of humanitarian cargo to Armenia for citizens who were forced to leave the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier, on November 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the rotation of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the sending of weapons and equipment to Russia for scheduled repairs, had been completed.

On October 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the completion of the winding down of temporary observation posts along the former line of contact between the parties in the Askeran, Mardakert and Shusha regions of Nagorno-Karabakh. On the same day, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a declaration on the recognition of the borders of Azerbaijan, recognizing the Azerbaijani borders of 86.6 thousand square meters. km, which also implies Nagorno-Karabakh. The integrity of Armenia is 29.8 thousand square meters. km.