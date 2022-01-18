US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, will travel on Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support for Kiev amid fears of a russian invasionThe State Department reported in a statement.

(Read here: Belarus and Russia will hold military exercises from February 10 to 20)

Blinken, who will meet on Wednesday in Kiev with President Volodymyr Zelensky, “will reinforce the commitment of U.S with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

(Also: Russia reduces its embassy in Ukraine in what seems like a new step by Putin)

Later, he will travel to Berlin on Thursday for talks with Britain, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis, according to the same text.

The four transatlantic powers will discuss “joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including the willingness of allies and partners to impose broad consequences and severe economic costs on Russia,” Price said.

Blinken’s trip “follows extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners on a common approach to addressing the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and our joint efforts to encourage it to choose diplomacy and de-escalation in the interests of security and stability.” “, Price maintained.

The visit comes after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Moscow and Kiev in an effort to mediate the crisis.

AFP

More news

– Tension in the Baltic: Swedish government ‘does not rule out’ a Russian military attack

– Snowstorm hitting US leaves 190,000 homes without power