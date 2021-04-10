US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet again in Brussels next week with NATO partners amid allegations that Russia is stepping up “military activity.” It is reported by TASS with reference to Bloomberg.

The dates of the planned visit have not been specified.

Also in Brussels will be the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who will hold talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the Donbass. The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that it is Kiev that is pulling its troops to the line of contact. Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March.

At the end of March, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington is close to completing its review of Russia’s “hostile” actions and intends to take serious measures. According to him, the United States sees various examples of Russian aggression – hacker attacks, interference in elections, the use of chemical weapons.