US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the meeting between Blinken and Dermer focused on discussing the importance of reaching an agreement on a 21-day ceasefire across the border between Israel and Lebanon, which was proposed by the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The United Kingdom and Qatar, and reach a diplomatic settlement that allows civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes.

The two ministers also discussed ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that would ensure the release of the hostages and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Blinken stressed that all parties must make the difficult decisions necessary to reach an agreement.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the steps that Israel must take to improve the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to Miller, Secretary Blinken assured Dermer of the United States’ firm commitment to Israel’s security.

On Thursday, the United States, France and a number of European and Arab countries called for a ceasefire along the border between Israel and Lebanon for 21 days, and they also expressed their support for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement of countries issued by the White House.

The joint statement stated, “The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8, 2023 is intolerable and poses an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.”

He added, “Therefore, we call for an immediate ceasefire for 21 days along the border between Lebanon and Israel to allow space for diplomacy towards reaching a diplomatic settlement.”

The statement called on the governments of Israel and Lebanon to agree to a temporary ceasefire immediately.

The statement stressed that “the time has come to conclude a settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes.”