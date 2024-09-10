Congressman McCaul: Blinken Will Give Kyiv Permission to Strike Russia ATACMS

During his visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will give Ukraine permission to strike Russia using American long-range ATACMS missiles. This was announced by Michael McCaul, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, in an interview with Axios journalist Juliegrace Brufke, who published his response on social media X.

“I spoke to Blinken two days ago, and he is traveling with his counterpart from the UK to Kyiv to basically tell them that they [США] will allow them [наносить удары по России с помощью ATACMS]”,” the congressman said in a conversation with Brufke.

Earlier, Blinken said that US President Joe Biden would discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer permission for Ukraine to launch long-range strikes deep into Russia.

State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov suggested that Kyiv could receive the corresponding permission in the foreseeable future.