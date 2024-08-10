The ministry added in a statement that Blinken stressed to Galant the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement continued: “The Secretary affirmed the United States’ firm commitment to Israel’s security.”

On Friday, the US State Department said Washington would provide Israel with $3.5 billion to spend on US weapons and military equipment, releasing the funds months after Congress allocated them during Israel’s war in Gaza.

A State Department spokesman said the department notified Congress on Thursday that the government intends to release billions of dollars in foreign military financing to Israel.

CNN had previously reported that the release of this amount comes as part of a $14 billion additional funding bill for Israel that Congress passed in April.

The move comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with many fearing an escalation of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has already killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

The risk of escalation into a wider war in the Middle East has increased after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau in Iran, and Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah military commander, in Beirut, sparking threats of retaliation against Israel.