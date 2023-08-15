Blinken added that Washington’s approach will continue to apply the strategy of “deterrence, pressure and diplomacy.”

Blinken added in a press conference that he spoke on Monday with the families of some American detainees who were transferred to house arrest in Iran a few days ago.

On the other hand, the US Secretary of State said that America will have great control over the Iranian funds that may be released within the framework of the agreement.

The American-Iranian deal

Last week, the contours of a controversial deal between US President Joe Biden’s administration and Iran became clear, according to which Washington would release $6 billion that was subject to sanctions, in exchange for Iran’s release of 5 Americans who were being held in it.

A source told Reuters on Thursday that Tehran will allow Americans who were transferred from Evin prison to house arrest to leave Iran after lifting the freeze on $6 billion of Iranian funds in South Korea.