Blinken added, in an interview with CNN, that “the world must revolt” because of the sudden attack on Israel by Hamas.

He continued: “This is a large-scale terrorist attack that kills Israeli civilians with bullets in their cities and in their homes.”

The minister said: “The United States is aware of reports of the killing of several Americans in Israel and the loss of others, and is working to verify them.”

The United States expressed its support for Israel after it was subjected to missile attacks and infiltrations by Hamas, and stressed its “right to defend itself.”

On Sunday, the Israeli Cabinet officially declared a state of war in the country, after the Hamas attacks that killed about 600 Israelis as of Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office stated: “Last night, the political and security cabinet approved a state of war, and thus the conduct of major military operations, in accordance with Article 40 of the Basic Government Law.”

He added: “The war imposed on the State of Israel began through the deadly terrorist attack from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 at 06:00.”

