US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel. During the meeting, the head of American diplomacy spoke out against Nord Stream 2. This is stated on June 23 at website US State Department.

Blinken called on Germany to take action to reduce the risks that the project, according to Washington, poses for Ukraine and European energy security.

Blinken and Merkel also discussed the coordination of approaches to solving global problems, “challenges of China and Russia.”

“The secretary and chancellor also reaffirmed their support for the national elections in Libya and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries,” the statement said. Politicians discussed the coronavirus, the global response to climate change and a settlement in Afghanistan.

Earlier on June 23, Blinken at the joint press conferences with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the United States and Germany still differ in their approaches to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. According to him, the United States sees the project as a threat to European energy security and the security of Kiev, while the FRG does not agree with this.

At the same time, the German Foreign Minister said that Germany is striving for mutually acceptable results in negotiations with the United States on Nord Stream 2 by August of this year. According to the minister, Berlin hopes that the visit of Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington, which will take place on July 15, will bring closer the positions of the two countries on this issue.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of Nord Stream 2. According to him, it takes about 10 days to start filling the line with gas. On the same day, the Kremlin said that progress on the project was not related to the recent US withdrawal from sanctions against SP-2.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed. The latter fears a halt in the transit of Russian gas through its territory. At the same time, the United States expects to bring its liquefied natural gas to the European market.