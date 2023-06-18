It will always depend on the course that history takes. But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China is likely to be one of those that winds up in the volumes of diplomacy. The American landed this Sunday morning (local time) in Beijing. His two-day trip has as a priority objective pulling the correct ring to deploy something similar to a parachute and stop the accelerated collapse of relations between the two great economic, technological and military powers of the 21st century. It is the first visit in five years by a US foreign official. And it arrives late, but it arrives: it was scheduled for February, when the scuffle over an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over United States territory dynamited that attempt at geopolitical détente.

Although Washington and Beijing have been lowering expectations about the trip for days, the handshake between Blinken and the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, the first authority with whom he met this Sunday, shows that at least the communication channels continue open. And that conversation between global giants is possible. The meeting lasted five and a half hours, according to a US State Department spokesman quoted by Reuters, before moving on to a working dinner.

Before the trip, Qin and Blinken had already spoken on the phone on Wednesday as a preface. It was a tough talk, at least from the Chinese side. Washington “should respect” Beijing’s “fundamental” interests in matters such as Taiwan, in addition to “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs” and “undermining the sovereignty, security and development” of the country, the Chinese foreign minister said. , according to the official statement from Beijing. “Since the beginning of the year, Sino-US relations have faced new difficulties and challenges, and the responsibility is clear.” Blinken mentioned in that conference call “the importance of keeping the lines of communication open to responsibly manage the relationship” between the two powers “in order to avoid miscalculations and conflicts.”

Antony Blinken is received by the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, this Sunday in Beijing. LEAH MILLIS (REUTERS)

On Friday, Blinken pushed for the idea that his trip seeks to explore “areas of cooperation,” establish “enhanced and open communication” and raise “very real concerns” on numerous issues, he said in an appearance. “Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that it does not veer into confrontation or conflict. And that is what the world expects from both the United States and China,” he stated.

Events and statements in recent weeks, especially from Washington, show that something has begun to move. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden left the door open for a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping: “In the coming months I hope to meet Xi again and talk about the legitimate differences we have, but also about areas where the ones that we can understand each other”, he told the press, according to Reuters. He also downplayed the incident of the alleged Chinese stratospheric balloon, shot down on orders from the White House, by assuring that he did not believe that the “leadership” in Beijing knew its location or “what was happening.” In May, during the G-7 summit in Hiroshima (Japan), the American even estimated that a “thaw” could be seen “soon” in relations.

After communications bottomed out with the balloon crisis, Beijing and Washington have tried to reconstruct a context that allows rapprochement. Wang Yi, current head of Foreign Relations of the Communist Party, held a meeting in Vienna in May with Jake Sullivan, US National Security adviser. This face-to-face has been followed by high-level interviews between the two countries’ trade portfolio holders in Washington. In early June there was a handshake between the Secretary of State for Defence, Lloyd Austin, and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, at the Shangri-La dialogue forum, held in Singapore. The greeting came despite the fact that the senior Chinese official, who is sanctioned by the United States, had not agreed to hold a formal meeting.

Blinken’s visit is also preceded by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with American billionaire and Windows co-founder Bill Gates in Beijing on Wednesday. In it, Xi called Gates an “old friend” and told him he was the first American he had seen so far this year. Which raises the question of whether Blinken will also meet Xi before leaving the Chinese capital. The Chinese leader added in the meeting with Gates that people “should travel and communicate more to increase their understanding as the world emerges from the pandemic,” according to the official Xinhua news agency. And he expressed the wish for “friendship” between the “peoples” of China and the United States.

Blinken’s trip was planned last November, during the face-to-face between Biden and Xi at the G-20 in Bali (Indonesia). At that meeting, Washington and Beijing called to avoid a new Cold War, to put relations on an upward course, and agreed to continue the talks. Blinken’s truncated visit in February was intended to follow up on that encounter.

“I hope this meeting can help Sino-US relations return to what the two presidents agreed to in Bali,” Hua Chunying, Qin’s aide and spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on social media this Sunday, right at the start. meeting with the Secretary of State.

Qin Gang meeting with Antony Blinken, this Sunday in Beijing. LEAH MILLIS (AP)

Both countries have been trying for months to redirect their very deteriorated ties on account of a good number of grievances, ranging from tensions around Taiwan —the island that China considers an inalienable part of its territory and to which the United States provides military support— to the blockade imposed by the United States on the most advanced semiconductor sector in order to prevent China from developing sophisticated weapons. President Xi has accused the US and its allies of articulating an “encirclement and suppression” strategy to prevent China’s development. And the Qin Gang himself warned Washington in March, during his first appearance as head of Foreign Affairs, that if he did not step on “the brake […] there will surely be conflict and confrontation.”

Many remain skeptical about the results of the trip. “China distrusts US calls to ‘put up guardrails’ in bilateral relations,” estimated Trivium China analysts in one of their latest bulletins. “From Beijing’s point of view, US officials often they say right about stabilizing relations, but in practice they continue to threaten Chinese interests.” In his opinion, one should not expect “a spectacular breakthrough in relations” during Blinken’s visit.

