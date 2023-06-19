The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, denied this Monday (19) that his country intends to “contain” China and considered that a “total decoupling of both economies would be disastrous”, although he specified that the American government will continue to take the measures it deems necessary to preserve your security.

“There is a profound difference for the United States and for many other countries between risk reduction and decoupling,” the head of US diplomacy told a news conference in Beijing at the end of his two-day trip.

Blinken made it clear that “a strong and healthy economic engagement benefits both the United States and China”, describing the prospect of “decoupling and stopping all trade and investment” with the Asian giant as “disastrous”.

The Secretary of State also declared that he wants to see the “success” of economies like that of the Asian giant, since it “benefits the USA”, but defended that it is not in the interest of the American government to “supply technology to China” that could be used against he.

The diplomat gave as an example the possibility of China using certain technology to “build hypersonic missiles” that could have “repressive purposes”, something that they are “interested” in avoiding.

“I have no doubt that China would do exactly the same thing,” added Blinken.

“We want to see success in all parts of the world, including, of course, major economies like China. It’s in our interest. But at the same time, as I said, it is not in our interest to provide China with technology that can be used against us,” the diplomat emphasized.

Blinken also said that one of the main goals of his trip is to reassure hosts that the US is not “trying to economically contain” China.

“We’re not doing that, and like I said, it’s not about decoupling, we’re trying to de-risk and diversify, and that’s what I mean by that,” added Blinken.