US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he does not see any immediate prospect of negotiations on a long-term truce in Ukraine.

“Right now, I don’t see that happening,” he said, answering a question about whether there was any immediate prospect of negotiating a stable, long-term truce. Broadcast of his speech was carried out on the forum website.

At the same time, he pointed out that the United States is always open to this, since this is what the Ukrainians supposedly want most. At the same time, Russia’s readiness for negotiations is needed, the Secretary of State added.

“When and if Russia agrees to negotiate on these grounds, of course, Ukraine, the United States, and many other countries will support this,” Blinken concluded.

Earlier, on January 9, Bundestag deputy Matthias Moosdorff told Izvestia that negotiations between the Russian Federation and Western countries on resolving the Ukrainian conflict could begin. In his opinion, such a scenario is most likely if Donald Trump wins the presidential election in the United States.

At the same time, the American television channel CNN announced a turning point in the conflict in Ukraine in favor of Russia. The intensity and frequency of recent Russian attacks, amid reports that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has stalled and Ukraine's Western backers are withholding billions in financial aid from Kyiv, indicate a major turning point in the conflict, according to analyst Michael Botsyurkiw.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky thinks in terms of war and does not seek to establish peace in his country. He recalled that in Ukraine, since September 30, 2022, there has been a ban on negotiations with Russia, and since then there have been no attempts by the Kyiv administration to resolve the issue peacefully.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that Moscow has never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine. The head of state also emphasized that any military action is always a tragedy, and indicated that “we must think about how to stop this tragedy.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.