US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that the conflict between the United States and Russia is not in the interests of the two countries. He stated this on the eve of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with the Icelandic state television and radio company. RUV…

“There are so many challenges facing our countries, especially if we talk about the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery in such a way that it is in the interests of our peoples, that I believe that the state of conflict does not meet anyone’s interests,” said the head of the American Foreign Ministry.

The first meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took place in Reykjavik on the night of Thursday, May 20 Moscow time and lasted almost two hours.

Before the talks began, the Russian minister said that Moscow and Washington must decide how to further develop relations in the face of today’s serious differences.

Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to “clean up the rubble inherited from the previous US administrations,” including on the issue of the normal functioning of diplomatic missions in both countries.

On April 13, during a telephone conversation, US President Joe Biden suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a summit “in the coming months”. A number of countries have already expressed their readiness to provide their platform for negotiations.

On May 12, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that the government was studying Washington’s proposal. He clarified that Moscow is not refusing to engage in dialogue with the American side, but correct preparation of the meeting remains the paramount point.