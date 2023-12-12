Blinken: US will supply Ukraine with HARM missiles, as well as air defense and HIMARS ammunition

The new package of military assistance to Ukraine will include components of air defense systems and high-speed anti-radar missiles HARM. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this, writes RIA News.

In addition, Washington will provide Kyiv with air defense ammunition, additional ammunition for the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), anti-tank ammunition, and artillery ammunition, including 155 mm and 105 mm calibers. The assistance package also included cartridges for small arms, various auxiliary equipment, and services.

At the same time, the head of the State Department emphasized that without a decision by the US Congress to allocate new funds for Ukraine, this assistance package will be one of the last.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said he approved the allocation of a new $200 million military aid package to Ukraine. The American leader also asked his Ukrainian colleague not to lose hope, assuring that the United States remains on his side.