US Secretary of State Blinken announced a possible offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front in the coming weeks

The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the front may begin in the coming weeks. The dates were revealed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. transmits ntv.

The diplomat noted that in the issue of returning control over Crimea, Kyiv should listen to the opinion of the Ukrainian people, since the country has a democratic regime. “These decisions should be taken by Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky is responsible for leading the country. But it must also be open to the will of Ukrainians,” he said.

The American Secretary of State stressed that the goals of the countries supporting Ukraine in the conflict are to help prepare the offensive and build up the medium and long-term potential of the state.

Earlier, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis warned that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Crimea is doomed to failure in the event of such a decision by Zelensky. He noted that the Ukrainian army lacks manpower, as well as problems with the mobilization of additional troops.