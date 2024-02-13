The head of the US State Department, Antony Blinken, had a telephone conversation on February 12 with the American Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia. The head of American diplomacy announced this on February 13 during the event “Hostage Diplomacy as a Threat to International Security,” broadcast on YouTube.

“It so happens that yesterday I spoke on the phone with Paul Whelan. Every day we continue to actively strive to bring him home,” the senior diplomat said.

Blinken stressed that work to return American citizens, including journalist Evan Gershkovich, to the United States will continue.

In mid-January, US President Joe Biden met with the sister of Whelan, convicted in Russia for espionage. Earlier, on December 25, Whelan asked Biden to make more efforts to free him and said that he felt as if his case at home was left in the past.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 14 during the “Results of the Year”, he hopes that a solution will be found in the issue of the exchange between the Russian Federation and the United States of Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan. Putin drew attention to the fact that humanitarian considerations should form the basis of such decisions.

The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich was detained on March 30, 2023 in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC) on behalf of the United States. On the same day, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow, at the request of the investigation, sent Gershkovich under arrest.

He is being held in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. A criminal case has been opened against the journalist for espionage; he could face imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years.

Whelan was detained in the Russian capital at the end of December 2018. A criminal case was opened against him under the article on espionage (Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). In mid-June 2020, the Moscow City Court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in a maximum security colony. Since then, the US has been trying to exchange Whelan through a prisoner exchange scheme.