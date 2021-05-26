US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Egypt and Jordan to try to strengthen contacts in the region to help consolidate the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The cessation of hostilities is very fragile and Blinken, after passing through Jerusalem and Ramallah, sought the complicity of Abdel Fatah Al Sisi and King Abdullah to improve the security situation and create a mechanism to help the Strip that does not strengthen the Hamas Al Sisi was willing to cooperate and Egypt, a staunch enemy of the Muslim Brotherhood, invited Ismael Haniye to go to Cairo to negotiate. The Jordanian king welcomed the American decision to reopen the consulate in the eastern part of Jerusalem.

From Gaza, the movements of Blinken were closely followed and the leader of Hamas, Yehia Sinwar, offered a press conference before the local and international media in which he assured that “we are willing to facilitate the entire process of the arrival of aid and we We promise that neither Hamas nor the Ezzedin Al Qassam Brizadas will benefit from it. We already have enough money thanks to the help of Iran and other Arab countries. Israel’s most wanted man, who attempted his assassination several times in the recent operation in the Strip, further said that the Israelis had failed to damage “even 5 percent of the tunnel network” of the Islamist movement.

Washington’s plan involves trying to resuscitate the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to be the intermediary with the Strip, but the terrible relationship between the authorities in Gaza and Ramallah complicates this strategy. Blinken also recovered the two-state solution that Donald Trump had sidelined, but without providing realistic solutions for Israel to halt the advance of an occupation that makes a Palestinian state unfeasible on the 1967 borders.