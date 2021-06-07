US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview on Sunday 6 June to the news portal Axios declined to answer directly the question whether he is optimistic about the upcoming meeting of the leaders of Russia and the United States in Switzerland on June 16.

“This will be a test of this proposal (on more stable relations between the two states – Ed.). I cannot say how optimistic I am about the results of this test, but it is important to conduct it, ”the head of the State Department noted.

According to the head of the US Foreign Ministry, it is difficult after one meeting of leaders to draw conclusions about the possibility of improving bilateral relations, but there will be “some signs” of this. He stressed that in any case, the United States is ready.

“We are ready if Russia decides to continue its reckless and aggressive actions, we are ready to deal with this, as it has already been. On the other hand, if she chooses a different course, we are ready to interact, ”Blinken replied to the journalist’s clarifying question, what exactly does he mean by readiness.

As noted TASS, the head of the State Department pointed out that Biden will meet with Putin in a week, “despite this aggression, these attacks (hacker attacks on US companies – Ed.)”, as it is necessary to “directly and clearly tell” the Russian president what he can expect the US “if aggressive, reckless actions against us continue.”

He added that the head of the White House intends to discuss with the Russian leader the possibilities of jointly strengthening international security, as well as strategic stability and arms control, and stressed that the United States would prefer a more stable relationship with Russia.

“There are things that we can do together that will contribute to strengthening the security of our people, the Russian people, the peoples of the whole world, strategic stability, arms control,” concluded Blinken, calling “a meeting of two presidents face to face the best way” to discuss these questions.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on May 26 that the Kremlin does not expect a complete solution to all differences and a reset in relations between Moscow and Washington after the first meeting of the two leaders.

On May 25, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that Putin and Biden are aiming to conduct effective negotiations and restore dialogue formats between states.

Biden suggested that Putin host the summit during a telephone conversation on April 13. Several states immediately expressed their readiness to provide their platform for negotiations.

The meeting of the Russian and American leaders will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first personal meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of the President of the Russian Federation since January 2020.