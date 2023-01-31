The Secretary of State defends the two-state solution at the conclusion of his tour of the region in Ramallah
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, concluded his visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories with a meeting with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. The Palestinians did not expect too much from this visit and their forecasts came true because Blinken did not propose any concrete measure to reduce the tension and merely repeated the di
#Blinken #Reaffirms #Commitment #Israels #Security
Leave a Reply