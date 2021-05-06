Washington wants a stable relationship with Moscow. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this in an interview with BBC News.

According to him, the American side promises to respond to Russia’s reckless or aggressive actions. At the same time, “we would prefer a more stable and predictable relationship,” the diplomat said.

He also said that at the G7 meeting in the UK, the United States, when discussing Russia, focused on interference in its elections and hacker attacks through SolarWinds software, which is credited to the Russian side. In addition, the situation with the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund was discussed. (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny.

The secretary added that the US administration is not trying to contain China. He stressed that Washington supports a rules-based world system.

Earlier, G7 foreign ministers advocated stable and predictable relations with Moscow. Prior to this, US President Joe Biden was warned against conducting hostilities with Russia.

Blinken announced Biden’s desire to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the stabilization of relations between Moscow and Washington. He added that the United States does not seek to aggravate relations with Russia, but will respond to those steps that it deems unfriendly. According to the head of the State Department, a direct conversation between the leaders will benefit both countries.