The US is not interested in sending ground troops to Ukraine. American Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this on April 2.

“There will not be a single American soldier on Ukrainian soil,” the TV channel quoted him as saying. TF1.

Blinken is confident that an incorrect political decision would provoke a reaction from other NATO members and provoke a direct conflict with Russia, and this does not meet the interests of any of the alliance member countries and could threaten their national security.

“[Президент РФ Владимир] Putin is not interested in expanding the conflict, especially involving a NATO country. One centimeter or even a millimeter,” the US Secretary of State also emphasized.

At the same time, earlier that day, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev said that NATO instructors in several countries were training mercenaries and saboteurs for their participation in anti-Russian operations. According to him, NATO is systematically strengthening its military potential along the Russian borders from the Barents to the Black Sea.

On April 1, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that if Western countries decide to send a military contingent to Ukraine, Moscow will be ready for any outcome of events. According to him, the Russian side has repeatedly warned NATO that their increasing degree of military involvement in Ukraine is fraught with a direct clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences.

In mid-March, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he remains committed to the position that there are no red lines in the issues of providing assistance to Kyiv and the possibility of sending troops to the territory of Ukraine. The French leader made similar statements earlier, in February, but then he did not receive support from his allies in the USA, Great Britain, Germany and NATO.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Macron’s words, said that a direct clash between the alliance countries and Russia is not in their interests and they must be aware of this.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, allegedly warning of an imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future Russia will “set off to conquer the whole world.” However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that there is nothing of the kind in Moscow’s plans, but the country is ready for any attacks from NATO.