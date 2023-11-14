Members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have not fully recovered from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is why their economies continue to struggle. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this on November 14 at the APEC ministerial meeting in San Francisco.

“We continue to face many economic difficulties. We are still recovering from the hardships of COVID-19, which has devastated trade, travel and tourism,” Blinken was quoted as saying by the official website State Department.

The Secretary of State also noted that APEC participants are under economic stress due to climate change and natural disasters that often occur in the region.

Despite this, the Secretary of State said that after 30 years, the APEC region has shown tremendous growth in GDP: from $19 trillion to $52.8 trillion.

“APEC economies now represent 40% of the world’s population, account for half of global trade, and produce 60% of the world’s goods and services,” Blinken said.

The APEC summit is taking place this week in San Francisco, America. The Russian delegation is represented by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

On November 7, political scientist and teacher at Moscow State University Alexey Fenenko told Izvestia that the upcoming APEC summit in San Francisco will not bring positive results, since the United States considers Russia an unnecessary element in the Pacific. The political scientist also emphasized that the United States views APEC as an instrument capable of causing a quarrel between Russia and China.

Before this, on September 29, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia insists that the meaning of APEC’s work is not distorted and that each country bears its obligations.

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation is a trade and economic forum of 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes the United States, China, Russia, Japan, and Mexico, among others.