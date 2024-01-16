The United States does not have a “magic pot” from which Ukraine could be financed without approval of requests in Congress. This statement was made by American Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 16 in an interview with the TV channel CNBC.

“Look, there is no magic pot of money. If we don't get the money, it will be a real problem. This is a real problem for Ukraine. I think this is a problem for us,” the TV channel quoted him as saying.

Blinken once again assured that most of the money that was allocated for the Kyiv regime would be spent in the United States.

On the same day, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States was not currently preparing new military assistance packages to Ukraine due to the continued lack of budgetary funds for this.

Also on January 16, US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the White House would try to get the US Congress to allocate aid to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Prior to this, on January 11, Kirby announced the suspension of supplies of American weapons and military equipment to Ukraine due to Washington’s lack of budgetary funds.

In addition, on January 3, he noted that the American aid package sent to Kyiv on December 27 would be the last for now. The specified assistance package worth up to $250 million then included weapons and equipment.

Western states have increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation amid a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.