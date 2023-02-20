By Henriette Chacar and Ali Kucukgocmen and Humeyra Pamuk

ANTACHY, Turkey (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Turkey on Monday that the United States would provide aid “for as long as necessary” after the deadly earthquakes two weeks ago, as Turkish authorities undertake extensive demolition of damaged buildings.

Washington has been sending search-and-rescue teams to Turkey, along with medical supplies, concrete-breaking machinery and additional humanitarian aid funding that also spans Syria.

Ties between the two countries that make up the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have been strained over issues such as Ankara’s 2019 purchase of Russian missile defense systems, NATO expansion and US support. to Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, considered terrorists by Ankara.

“Turkey and the US don’t agree on everything, but it’s a partnership that has withstood … challenges,” Blinken told a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara.

Total US humanitarian assistance to support the response to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria reached $185 million, according to the US State Department.

Çavuşoğlu said he and Blinken had discussed a planned $20 billion purchase of US F-16 warplanes and that Turkey would like the US government to send formal notification of the potential sale of the F-16s to Congress.

On Monday, rescue work ended two weeks after the February 6 earthquakes that killed more than 46,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria.

Turkey’s death toll has risen to 41,156, the country’s Disaster and Emergencies Management Authority (AFAD) said, and is expected to rise further, with around 385,000 homes in the country destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing. .

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar, Ali Kucukgocmen, Huseyin Hayatsever and Ezgi Erkoyun)