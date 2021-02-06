US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had promised to “hold China accountable,” RIA News.

The head of the State Department made this statement in a conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee.

“The Secretary of State reaffirmed that the United States will work with allies and partners to defend our common values ​​and interests to hold China accountable for its actions that threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Taiwan Strait, and for that it is undermining a rules-based international order, ”Price explained.

In addition, Blinken told his Chinese counterpart that the United States will continue to uphold human rights in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tibet and Hong Kong.

Earlier, US President Joseph Biden called China America’s main competitor.

The head of state also promised that Washington would compete with Beijing “from a position of strength.”

According to him, the US authorities intend to “limit China’s abuses in the economy and resist its aggressive actions and blackmail.” Also, the American side intends to rebuff “China’s attacks on human rights, intellectual property and global governance practices.”