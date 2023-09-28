In a suit and tie, as we usually see him, but with an electric guitar and in front of the microphone to sing the 1954 blues classic “Hoochie Coochie Man” by Muddy Waters. Thus Antony Blinken showed an unusual face of the US Secretary of State by inaugurating, with his performance, the new musical initiative of US diplomacy.

“I couldn’t miss the opportunity tonight to unite music and diplomacy, with great pleasure I launch the State Department’s new Global Music Diplomacy initiative,” Blinken wrote, publishing the video of his musical performance on X. The goal of the initiative, they explain to the department, is “to elevate music as a diplomatic tool to promote peace and democracy and support the broader foreign policy objectives of the United States”.

In fact, it is not the first time that the Secretary of State has publicly shared his musical passion, since he has published several songs on Spotify under the name Ablinken.