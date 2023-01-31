The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, met on Tuesday in the West Bank city of Ramallah with the Palestinian leader, Mahmud Abbas, to whom he conveyed his concern for the future of his people and urged to stop the violence with Israel, after several days of sharp escalation of tension in the region.

Also read: Pakistan: mosque explosion left 59 dead and hundreds injured.

What we are seeing now is that the horizon for the Palestinians is shrinking, when it should be expanding,

“What we are seeing now is that the horizon for the Palestinians is shrinking, when it should be expanding, and that is something that needs to change,” Blinken said in joint statements after the meeting.

“In the first instance, we believe it is important to take steps to de-escalate, stop the violence to reduce tensions and try to create the foundation for a more positive future,” he added.

The Secretary of State defended a two-state solution to the conflict as the only way for Israelis and Palestinians to get “democracy, opportunity and dignity” in equal measure.

On this issue, he said the United States opposes “any action by either party that makes that goal more elusive, more distant.”

In turn, he detailed a series of problematic policies, especially of the Israeli government, such as the expansion and legalization of settlements in the West Bank, demolitions and evictions of homes, and alterations of the status quo in holy places.

In addition, it urged both parties to “unequivocally condemn any act of violence, regardless of the victim or the perpetrator,” and warned of the danger of “inciting and condoning violence,” without making specific references.

Antony Blinken and Mahmud Abbas.

Blinken’s meeting with the Palestinian leader in the occupied West Bank comes on the final leg of a brief tour of the Middle East. which began this Sunday in Egypt, continued on Monday in Israel and will end this Tuesday.

See also Friendship of the rich .. useful! Israeli actions undermine the two-state solution

This Monday he met with the Israeli leadership in Jerusalem and stressed the need to reduce the escalation of violence in the area, which has left more than 20 dead in the last week and triggered strong measures both by the right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). Blinken also made reference to the need to strengthen and strengthen the PNA as part of the process to lay the foundations for a democratic Palestinian state.

Lastly, he highlighted the US intention to “reestablish” and “rebuild” the relationship with the Palestinian government. Abbas, for his part, conveyed to Blinken that the ANP “holds the Israeli government responsible” for the recent escalation and stressed that the Israeli actions “undermine the two-state solution.”

Demonstrators against the visit of Antony Blinken.

In addition, he emphasized that the decisions taken in recent days – which include the interruption of security coordination with Israel – are aimed at “protecting the interests” of the Palestinian people after “having exhausted all avenues” with the Israeli government.

On the link with Washington and after several years of ups and downs in bilateral relations, the president expressed his willingness to “work together” with the support of the international community to “restore political dialogue with the goal of ending the Israeli occupation.”

EFE

More news