And while arrows of criticism focused on a shooting incident carried out by a Palestinian outside a Jewish synagogue, which put Israel on high alert, Blinken also warned against any action in response.

Blinken’s visit comes amid the worst wave of violence in years. Seven people were shot dead in an attack on Friday by a man from East Jerusalem who was shot dead by police and had no known links to armed groups.

This came in the wake of an Israeli raid on the town of Jenin in the West Bank, last Thursday, in which ten Palestinians, most of them armed, were killed.

According to health officials, at least 35 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, have been killed in the violence since January 1.

Calm down is everyone’s responsibility

“It is everyone’s responsibility to take steps to calm tensions rather than exacerbate them,” Blinken told reporters after his plane landed in Tel Aviv.

He added that Friday’s incident “was more than an attack on individuals. It was an attack on … the practice of one’s faith. We condemn it in the strongest terms.”

“We also deplore every celebration of these terrorist acts and any other terrorist acts that claim the lives of innocent people, regardless of the identity of the victims or what they believe in. Calls for revenge for more innocent victims are not the solution,” he stressed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Blinken met later on Monday, called on more citizens to take up arms as a precaution against such street attacks. But he also warned the Israelis against resorting to violence.

Blinken is scheduled to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday. Palestinian officials said that Israeli settlers on Monday set fire to two cars near the northern West Bank city of Nablus and threw stones at a home near Ramallah, following a similar attack on Sunday.

The tension is still there

In a new violent development, Palestinian officials said that Israeli forces killed a 26-year-old man at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The army said that the forces opened fire on the man’s car after he hit one of his soldiers and tried to flee from the search.

The last round of US-sponsored talks on creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014. Netanyahu’s new hardline government includes partners who oppose a Palestinian state.

The two-state solution

After his meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s belief that the two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“As I said to the prime minister, anything that would distance us from that vision is, in our estimation, detrimental in the long run to Israel’s security and identity as a Jewish and democratic state,” Blinken said.

The latest data indicates that support for the two-state solution has reached a historic low.

According to a survey published last week by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, only 33 percent of Palestinians and 34 percent of Israeli Jews say they support it, which represents a significant decrease compared to data monitored in 2020.

Two-thirds of Palestinians and 53 percent of Israeli Jews said they oppose the two-state solution. The United States expresses its support for Israel’s security and for Palestinians to enjoy equal measures of dignity.