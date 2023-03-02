The American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Segéi Lavrov, had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi, the first face-to-face between them since the Ukrainian war began.

At the meeting, Blinken asked his Russian counterpart to sign the “New START” treaty, the only nuclear arms reduction between the two countries, which Vladimir Putin broke last month.

“Blinken requested to contact Lavrov. On the way, in the framework of the second session of the G20, Sergei Victorovich (Lavrov) talked (with him). This is not a negotiation or a meeting,” Russian Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

US media such as The Washington Post offered details of the meeting between Blinken and his counterpart, the first face-to-face between them since the Ukrainian war began.

Citing a senior State Department official as a source, the newspaper detailed that Blinken made three points to Lavrov: the signing of the aforementioned nuclear treaty; that The United States will continue to support Ukraine in his defense against Russia “for as long as it takes”; and? Russia should free Paul Whelanan incarcerated US citizen.

The G20 foreign ministers failed on Thursday in their attempt to reach a joint agreement due to divergent positions on the conflict in Ukraine.

It was Blinken who requested the meeting, which suggests, according to the newspaper, that the Joe Biden administration wants to keep the lines of communication open with Russia despite its unconditional support for Ukraine.

Lavrov, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, held talks with his counterparts from China, Brazil, India and Turkey.

In August last year both diplomats met at a ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh, but did not hold any conversation. Later, Lavrov assured that he did not see that Blinken wanted to talk.

Blinken said this Wednesday for his part in Uzbekistan, before traveling to India, he did not plan to meet Lavrov at the G20 (the group of the main rich and developing economies in the world) and that it would not do so with its Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang.

“There are no plans to see them at the G20, although I suspect we will surely be together in group sessions of one kind or another,” Blinken said in Tashkent, the Uzbek capital, from where he traveled to New Delhi.

The New START treaty was signed in Prague on April 8, 2010 by the then US president, Barack Obama, and Russia, Dmitri Medvedev.

The treaty limited the number of strategic nuclear weaponswith a maximum of 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 ballistic systems for each of the two powers, on land, sea or air.

During the last address on the state of the nation on February 21, Putin announced in his message that Russia was forced to freeze its participation in the treaty due to Western policy.

EFE