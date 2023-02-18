February 19, 2023 01:43

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that the balloon accident that was shot down by the US military over US airspace “should never be repeated.”

This came during a meeting between the two ministers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, according to a US State Department spokesman.

The same source said that Blinken also warned Wang Yi of “repercussions and consequences” that will affect China if it is found that it provided “material support” to Russia during the Ukrainian crisis.

Saturday’s meeting is the first personal meeting between officials of the two countries since the discovery of a Chinese balloon, which the United States says is a spying device, which China denies.

The meeting comes on the same day Wang criticized the United States, describing President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot down the Chinese airship over US airspace and the state of high alert as “incomprehensible and almost hysterical.”

China expressed its regret over what it said was a meteorological balloon that had derailed. It denied that the balloon was intended for surveillance.

Source: agencies