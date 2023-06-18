FromChristoph Gschossmann close

For the first time since October 2018, a US Secretary of State is visiting Beijing. The relationship between the two countries is frostier than ever.

Beijing – Is a détente between the United States of America and China possible? US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is taking a step in this direction: The Democrat arrived in China on Sunday (June 18, 2023) for his much-anticipated visit. As reported by Chinese state television, Blinken landed in the capital Beijing on Sunday. It is the first visit by a foreign minister from Washington since 2018. The reason for this was strict Chinese corona measures, but also very tense relations.

A series of meetings with senior Chinese officials are planned during the visit, which lasts until Monday. According to US information, Blinken should first meet with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on Sunday afternoon. Later there will be dinner together. The goal is open communication so that both countries can shape their relationships responsibly, Blinken said before he left.

China: Support for Russia and threats against Taiwan complicate US relations

It is Blinken’s first trip to China since he took office. He is making up for the visit that was postponed at the beginning of February due to the balloon affair and allegations of espionage against China. The relationship between the two countries is at a low point. Among other things, China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, Beijing’s threats against Taiwan and the ongoing trade dispute between the two countries are causing contention. President Joe Biden’s government sees China as the greatest geopolitical challenge and is taking a tough stance on Beijing. China, in turn, accuses the United States of hegemonic ambitions.

Before the meetings, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, signaled a willingness to talk, but imposed conditions. The US should stop “saying one thing and doing another,” Wang Wenbin said on Friday. Washington should also stop fantasizing about a “position of strength” vis-à-vis China. China is committed to a gradual return of relations to a “stable development path”.

Biden promises meetings with Xi Jinping

If the meeting is constructive, talks between the two heads of state could soon follow. Shortly before Blinken’s arrival in Beijing, US President Joe Biden a meeting with head of state Xi Jinping in the near future. As the Democrat said, “I hope to meet with Xi again in the coming months and talk about legitimate differences we have, but also about areas where we can get along.” Biden stated this on Saturday (June 17, 2023) on a trip to Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. Even at the highest level, there could be a thaw between the superpowers.

The 80-year-old downplayed the incident with the Chinese balloon shot down by the United States: “I think it was more embarrassing than intended,” said Biden. He doesn’t think the leadership in Beijing knew where the balloon was or how it was equipped. One notices that the USA is currently trying to calm things down. (cgsc with dpa)

