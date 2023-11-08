Tokyo (agencies)

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said yesterday that Israel would not be able to manage the Gaza Strip. “It is clear that Israel cannot occupy Gaza,” Blinken told reporters, after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Tokyo.

He added: “Now, the truth is that there may be a need for some transitional period at the end of the conflict, and we do not expect a reoccupation, and what I heard from Israeli leaders is that they have no intention of reoccupying Gaza.”

The Israeli government said yesterday that it is “too early” to talk about “scenarios” about the future of the Gaza Strip.

Blinken said: Israel “should not reoccupy” the Gaza Strip again.

Yesterday, the United States expressed its opposition to the possibility of reoccupying the Gaza Strip, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his country “will assume full responsibility for security” in Gaza for an “indefinite period.”