Blinken: Israel cannot use Hamas attack on October 7 to dehumanize others

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel during a press conference in Tel Aviv that it does not have a “license to dehumanize others.”

According to Blinken, Israelis were killed in the most gruesome manner on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, and since then, Israelis held hostage by Hamas have been treated horribly. “But that should not be a free pass.”

The minister, who met several senior government and military officials this week as part of a tour of Israel, had already told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the number of civilian casualties in Gaza remains too high. “The vast majority of people in Gaza had nothing to do with the October 7 attacks,” Blinken said in Tel Aviv.