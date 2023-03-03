Home page politics

After a brief meeting with his Russian counterpart Lavrov, US Secretary of State Blinken contacted Ukraine’s chief diplomat.

Russia’s War: Western allies of Ukraine discuss how to support the attacked country.

Western allies of Ukraine discuss how to support the attacked country. role the USA: On the fringes of a G20 meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a brief meeting with his Russian counterpart for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Kiev/Washington DC – A diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war still seems a long way off – a brief meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a G20 meeting in New Delhi will probably not change that . The US State Department announced on Friday in Washington that the talks took place. What was discussed is at least partially known.

On the fringes of the conference, Blinken and Lavrov met for a conversation for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Asked for the meeting, Lavrov’s spokeswoman told the Russian state news agency mug the US chief diplomat Blinken. Like the US TV station CBS reports that the conversation lasted around ten minutes. Later, Blinken also exchanged views on the conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Hardened fronts in the Ukraine war: negotiations still not in sight

After the meeting, Blinken announced that he had made several demands to Lavrov. He called on the Russian foreign minister to end its “unjustified war” against Ukraine and pointed out that otherwise the US would continue to support Ukraine. Blinken also called on his counterpart to resume the suspended New Start disarmament treaty and to release imprisoned US citizen Paul Whelan. In addition, blinking Lavrov is said to be loud CBS have made it clear that the US supports the ten-point peace plan proposed by Ukraine.

However, it is considered unlikely that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine could take place in the near future. The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov did the same in a conversation with the Bild newspaper clearly. According to his account, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy maintains the position that Ukraine “will not negotiate with the current head of the Kremlin” and instead will seek “reparations, an international tribunal and accountability for the war crimes of Kremlin personnel”.

Meeting in Washington: Scholz and Biden discuss the Ukraine war

How Ukraine’s allies want to continue to support the country could also be a topic at the meeting planned for Friday between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and US President Joe Biden, for which Scholz traveled to Washington especially. The format of the visit, which is to take place unaccompanied by press and business representatives and without a subsequent press conference, has caused some speculation, and not just in Germany. (talk to dpa)