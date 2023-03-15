Today, Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks in Ethiopia.
After receiving Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that his country and the United States agreed to strengthen relations.
Blinken also met with Foreign Minister Damaki Mekonnen.
“We agreed to strengthen the long-term bilateral relations between the two countries with a commitment to partnership,” Abiy Ahmed wrote on Twitter after the meeting with Blinken.
Before meeting with Abiy and Demky, Blinken told reporters that there are many things that need to be done.
“Almost the most important thing is to consolidate the declared peace in the north,” he added.
The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, on Twitter, that the discussions included discussions about forming an interim administration in Tigray and a transitional justice policy that seeks accountability and redress for victims.
Tomorrow, Thursday, Blinken will travel to Niger, which is located in West Africa and faces extremist groups.
#Blinken #talks #Ethiopia
Leave a Reply